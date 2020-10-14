Overview

Dr. Eusebio Ferrer III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Ferrer III works at M Health Fairview Clinic in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.