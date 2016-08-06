Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eunice Peterson, MD
Dr. Eunice Peterson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Parkland Memorial Hospital5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Peterson sees potential in all children no matter what challenges they may face. When I took my son to her he was so impaired by ADHD he had to have one on one supervision in his class. Now he is testing two grade levels above his own and requires no special assistance. She listens, she cares, and she loves what she does.
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
