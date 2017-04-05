Overview

Dr. Eunice Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Lee works at M. Polly McKinstry MD in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.