Dr. Eunice Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eunice Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Long Island Eye Surgeons PC1981 Marcus Ave Ste E115, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 627-5113
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is what your eyes deserve. She is a superb ophthalmologist and her office is reliably efficient. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Eunice Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Floaters, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
