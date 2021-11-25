Dr. Eunice Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eunice Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eunice Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Lehigh Valley Hospital-muhlenberg2545 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-6900
Lvpg Ob & Gyn - Valley Center Pkwy1665 Valley Center Pkwy Ste 130, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 317-0208
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love her she is so sweet & upbeat. I do not mind driving the 20-30 minutes to Bethlehem to see her!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174885065
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.