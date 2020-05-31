Dr. Eunice Kohara, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- CA
- Culver City
- Dr. Eunice Kohara, DO
Dr. Eunice Kohara, DO
Overview
Dr. Eunice Kohara, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Interfaith Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Kohara works at
Locations
-
1
KoharaEye PC3831 Hughes Ave Ste 104, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 682-0289Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brooklyn Office528 Prospect Pl Ste 2A, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 613-6882
-
3
SightMD119 N Park Ave Ste 208, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-2972
-
4
SightMD114 E 27Th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-7177
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Drusen
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Entropion
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat Exophoria
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heterophoria
- View other providers who treat Hypertropia
- View other providers who treat Hypotropia
- View other providers who treat Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pinguecula
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Retinal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Acquired Coloboma
- View other providers who treat Adult Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Anisocoria
- View other providers who treat Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Uveitis
- View other providers who treat Autosomal Recessive Nonsyndromic Congenital Nuclear Cataract
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Black Eye
- View other providers who treat Blindness
- View other providers who treat Blocked Tear Duct
- View other providers who treat Cataract, Microphthalmia - Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
- View other providers who treat CHARGE Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinitis
- View other providers who treat Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
- View other providers who treat Coloboma
- View other providers who treat Coloboma of Iris
- View other providers who treat Coloboma of Lens
- View other providers who treat Coloboma of Macula
- View other providers who treat Coloboma of Optic Nerve
- View other providers who treat Color Blindness
- View other providers who treat Congenital Motor Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Contusion of the Eyeball
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Erosion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders of Globe
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
- View other providers who treat Duane Retraction Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ectropion of Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Esophoria
- View other providers who treat Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Eye Drops
- View other providers who treat Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Eye Muscle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eye Palsy
- View other providers who treat Eye Paresis
- View other providers who treat Eye Patch
- View other providers who treat Eye Trauma
- View other providers who treat Eyeglasses
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Growth
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Lesions
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Spasm
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Tumor
- View other providers who treat Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
- View other providers who treat Fourth Nerve Palsy
- View other providers who treat Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
- View other providers who treat Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Herpetic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Horner's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hyphema
- View other providers who treat Hypotony of Eye
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Iridocorneal Dysgenesis
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Monofixation Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neurofibromatosis
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye)
- View other providers who treat Ophthalmoplegia
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Orbital Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Cataract
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Photocoagulation
- View other providers who treat Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Primary Open Angle Glaucoma, Juvenile-Onset 1
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Refractive Error
- View other providers who treat Refractive Eye Disorders
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Neovascularization
- View other providers who treat Retinal Vein Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
- View other providers who treat Retinoblastoma
- View other providers who treat Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Solar Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Stickler Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Uveitic Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Uveitis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertical Heterophoria
- View other providers who treat Visual Disturbance
- View other providers who treat Visual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Loss
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohara?
She is an amazing doctor. She is kind and caring and truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Eunice Kohara, DO
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1386899631
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohara works at
Dr. Kohara has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.