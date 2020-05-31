Overview

Dr. Eunice Kohara, DO is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Interfaith Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Kohara works at The Retina Partners in Culver City, CA with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.