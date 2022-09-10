Overview

Dr. Eunice Cho, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Cho works at Advanced Medical and Surgery Treatment of Foot and Ankle in Folsom, CA with other offices in Rocklin, CA and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.