Dr. Eunice Cho, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eunice Cho, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eunice Cho, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Foot Care Inc1600 Creekside Dr Ste 3100, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 435-5200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr. Wilkes Foot and Ankle6000 Fairway Dr Ste 18, Rocklin, CA 95677 Directions (916) 435-5200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Dr Wilkes Foot and Ankle3939 J St Ste 108, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 452-4001
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
Dr. Cho is an excellent physician. She is fantastic with communication and she really helps you understand your treatment ; makes you feel cared for. She successfully operated on my severe bunion condition using the Lapiplasty procedure; and I couldn't be more please with the results. Would not hesitant to give her the highest recommendation and I already have!
About Dr. Eunice Cho, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1053727529
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente North Valley, Sacramento, Roseville, South Sacramento
- Montefiore Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of California Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cho speaks Korean.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.