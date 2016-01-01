Overview

Dr. Eunice Bolivar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with Riverside Co Reg Med Center



Dr. Bolivar works at Bolivar Family Medical Clinic, Inc in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.