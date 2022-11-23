Overview

Dr. Eunice Ampiaw, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Ampiaw works at Columbus Cardiology Associates in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.