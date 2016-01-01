Overview

Dr. Eunha Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at AMH Geropsychiatric Associates in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.