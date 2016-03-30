Dr. Euna Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Euna Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Euna Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Center for Arthritis & Autoimmunity333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is an outstanding doctor is very flexible. I bounce between her NY and Queens practice. The office staff are the friendliest people on earth.
About Dr. Euna Lee, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Korean
- 1114991882
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Rheumatology
Dr. Lee works at
