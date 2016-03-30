Overview

Dr. Euna Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.