Dr. Euna Chung, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Euna Chung, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Chung works at Euna Chung M.d. P.c. in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Euna Chung M.d. P.c.
    25550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 294-9002
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 07, 2017
    Spent time getting to know me before making a diagnosis and giving me medications.
    — Sep 07, 2017
    About Dr. Euna Chung, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Korean
    • 1679648992
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Euna Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Euna Chung M.d. P.c. in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

