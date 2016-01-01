Dr. Eun Sheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eun Sheen, MD
Dr. Eun Sheen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL.
Joo Solution LLC158 Linwood Plz Ste 319, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 567-0404
J. Dermatology and Allergy PC315 Madison Ave Fl 17, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 365-5066
Center For Asthma and Allergy617 79Th St, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 854-8119
Frederic Schulaner MD and546 Westfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-1565
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1255316675
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Sheen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheen speaks Korean.
