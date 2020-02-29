See All Allergists & Immunologists in Croton on Hudson, NY
Dr. Eun Soo Kwak-Peacock, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eun Soo Kwak-Peacock, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Croton on Hudson, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Kwak-Peacock works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care, Allergy & Immunology in Croton on Hudson, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care, Allergy & Immunology
    35 S Riverside Ave, Croton on Hudson, NY 10520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Food Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Food Poisoning

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Vaccination Fever Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 29, 2020
    Excellent doctor, very caring, listen to your health concerns and take proper approach to address your medical needs, I am very pleased to have her as my doctor for years.
    John Auli in Yorktown Heigt — Feb 29, 2020
    About Dr. Eun Soo Kwak-Peacock, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255590295
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    • Columbia University College of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia University College of Physicians &amp;amp;amp; Surgeons
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kwak-Peacock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwak-Peacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwak-Peacock works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care, Allergy & Immunology in Croton on Hudson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kwak-Peacock’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwak-Peacock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwak-Peacock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwak-Peacock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwak-Peacock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

