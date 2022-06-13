Dr. Eun Koh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eun Koh, MD
Overview
Dr. Eun Koh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Locations
MultiCare Endocrinology Specialists - Tacoma1901 S Cedar St Ste 205, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent intelligent compassionate professional. I am a retired RN and have worked with diabetics as a professional myself. She has been supportive as I have adjusted to cari g for myself as a diabetic. I highly recommend her and have sent others to her for care
About Dr. Eun Koh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
