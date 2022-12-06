Overview

Dr. Eun-Jung Park, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Park works at Eun Jung Park, MD in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.