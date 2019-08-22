Overview

Dr. Eun-Joo Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tenafly, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.



Dr. Kim works at Tenafly Pediatrics in Tenafly, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.