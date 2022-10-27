See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Eugenius Harvey, MB BS

Bariatric Surgery
4 (5)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eugenius Harvey, MB BS is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Free Hosp & Sch Med/U London|Royal Free Hosp &amp; Sch Med/U London and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Harvey works at Mount Sinai St Luke s in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Mount Sinai St Luke s Bariatric Center
    1111 Amsterdam Ave Ste 4W, New York, NY 10025

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Oct 27, 2022
    I had my Gastro bypass with him excellent doctor the best .
    Cynthia — Oct 27, 2022
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai West

