Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugenius Harvey, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eugenius Harvey, MB BS is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Free Hosp & Sch Med/U London|Royal Free Hosp & Sch Med/U London and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Harvey works at
Mount Sinai St Luke s Bariatric Center1111 Amsterdam Ave Ste 4W, New York, NY 10025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
I had my Gastro bypass with him excellent doctor the best .
About Dr. Eugenius Harvey, MB BS
Bariatric Surgery
22 years of experience
English, Spanish
Male
NPI: 1811122559
Education & Certifications
Mount Sinai Medical Center
St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
Royal Free Hosp & Sch Med/U London|Royal Free Hosp & Sch Med/U London
Hospital Affiliations
Mount Sinai Morningside
Mount Sinai Hospital
Mount Sinai West
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harvey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more.
Dr. Harvey speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.