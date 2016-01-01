See All Psychiatrists in Hicksville, NY
Dr. Eugenio Tassy, MD

Psychiatry
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eugenio Tassy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    120 Bethpage Rd Ste 205, Hicksville, NY 11801 (516) 644-2272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Eugenio Tassy, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1013017276
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tassy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tassy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tassy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tassy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tassy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

