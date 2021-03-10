Dr. Eugenio Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenio Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugenio Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Kendall at Baptist Medical Arts Building8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 306W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez?
Dr. Eugenio Hernández Excellent, Compassionate, very attentive to patients needs. Unfortunately his staff is some of the Most Rude med. assistant ls I Ever seen. While you are in the office everyone is nice probably because Dr. Hernández is there; but after you leave, and try to reach by phone, is a complete change I do not know how many times - no matter which extension # 0 or #4 - the hung up the phone, not eve had the courtesy to ask you to wait. Have no words to express how Disappointed I feel. I’m supposed to have a procedure next week that probably won’t be possible, due that I’m unable to reach someone to help with prescription. Received an email from ms. Euster she Never replied. Norma Avalos
About Dr. Eugenio Hernandez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790887313
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.