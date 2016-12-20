Dr. Eugenio Guevara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guevara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenio Guevara, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugenio Guevara, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their fellowship with LSU - Interventional Pain Management
Locations
Neuro Health Associates Inc.777 E 25th St Ste 308, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 693-8585Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guevara was very kind. He took time to do a good exam, asked all the appropriate questions, explained the diagnosis and how the medication helped. I trust his judgment. I'm very happy that I found such an excellent Neurologist.
About Dr. Eugenio Guevara, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1033305701
Education & Certifications
- LSU - Interventional Pain Management
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guevara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guevara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guevara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guevara has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guevara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guevara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guevara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guevara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guevara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.