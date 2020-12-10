Dr. Eugenio Capitle Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capitle Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenio Capitle Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugenio Capitle Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Locations
Rutgers Health Otolaryngic Head & Neck Surgery90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Not in a hurry and listen to patient's health problem. Kind and accommodating. Compassionate doctor. I will surely recommend Dr. Capitle.
About Dr. Eugenio Capitle Jr, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Capitle Jr has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capitle Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Capitle Jr speaks Tagalog.
