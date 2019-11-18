Dr. Eugenio Candal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Candal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenio Candal, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugenio Candal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Worcester - Neponset Street5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 368-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
wait time was a bit long. was thorough once i saw him but got referred to another opthamologist
About Dr. Eugenio Candal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina
