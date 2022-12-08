Dr. Eugenio Bird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenio Bird, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugenio Bird, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Locations
Bird Eye Institute895 Outer Rd, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 644-4477
Adventhealth Lab200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Vitit appointment was on time. Short waiting.
About Dr. Eugenio Bird, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1467481580
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bird has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bird has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bird speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.
