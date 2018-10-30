Dr. Eugenio Armendariz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armendariz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenio Armendariz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugenio Armendariz, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Armendariz works at
Locations
1
El Paso Pulmonary Association - Westside4305 N Mesa St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7489Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
El Paso Pulmonary Association-Northeast Office9999 Kenworthy St Ste C, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 900-8677Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
El Paso Pulmonary Association-East Office1865 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7488Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Prudential
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The experience from the waiting room to the doctors visit is excellent. He is compassionate and knowledgeable. I recommend him to all my family.
About Dr. Eugenio Armendariz, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1295733434
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian University Hospital|Presbyterian University Hospital - Pittsburgh
- Imss Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armendariz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armendariz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armendariz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armendariz works at
Dr. Armendariz has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armendariz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armendariz speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Armendariz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armendariz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armendariz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armendariz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.