Overview

Dr. Eugenio Angueira-Serrano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.



Dr. Angueira-Serrano works at Miami Endocrine Associates in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.