Dr. Eugenio Angueira-Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angueira-Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenio Angueira-Serrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugenio Angueira-Serrano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.
Dr. Angueira-Serrano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Empathy Health Care of Dade Llc.5040 NW 7th St Ste 635, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 644-2212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angueira-Serrano?
Excellent MD. Cares about his pts.
About Dr. Eugenio Angueira-Serrano, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1578621702
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml-U Miami
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angueira-Serrano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angueira-Serrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angueira-Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angueira-Serrano works at
Dr. Angueira-Serrano has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angueira-Serrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Angueira-Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angueira-Serrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angueira-Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angueira-Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.