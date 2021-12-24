See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Eugenia Zilber, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eugenia Zilber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Petrozavodsk State Medical University and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Zilber works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Ocean County Medical Assoc
    300 Perrine Rd Ste 324, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 753-9890
  2. 2
    Manalapan Primary Care
    195 US Highway 9 Ste 112, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 345-2070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 24, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Zilber for a few years now and am happy to remain as such. She listens to your concerns and gives good feedback and points you to any specialists you may need to see. Her nurses have always been pleasant, but the front desk staff can sometimes be a bit dry and lukewarm.
    — Dec 24, 2021
    About Dr. Eugenia Zilber, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1841209673
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale Fam Care Center
    Medical Education
    • Petrozavodsk State Medical University
