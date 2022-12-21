Overview

Dr. Eugenia Vining, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Vining works at ENT Medical & Surgical Group in New Haven, CT with other offices in North Haven, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.