Dr. Rullanbidot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugenia Rullanbidot, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugenia Rullanbidot, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clearwater, FL.

Locations
Radiology Associates of Clearwater612 DRUID RD E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 443-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr rullan is the best!!!!!!!
About Dr. Eugenia Rullanbidot, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1710962824
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rullanbidot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rullanbidot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rullanbidot has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rullanbidot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rullanbidot speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rullanbidot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rullanbidot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rullanbidot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rullanbidot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.