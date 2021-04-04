Overview

Dr. Eugenia Kuo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.



Dr. Kuo works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood) in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.