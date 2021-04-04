Dr. Eugenia Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenia Kuo, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugenia Kuo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Locations
Ob/gyn1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 489-2255
Valley Medical Group OB-GYN58 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 489-2255Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:15am - 1:00pmWednesday9:15am - 1:00pmThursday9:15am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Valley Medical Group OB-GYN1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 105, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 489-2255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Delivered my daughter!
About Dr. Eugenia Kuo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
