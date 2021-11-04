Overview

Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Girda works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

