See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD

Oncology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Girda works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9624
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Vulvar Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Girda?

Nov 04, 2021
Dr. Girda is wonderful!! I was transferred from another hospital to Robert Wood Johnson after a suspicious tumor was found. Dr. Girda performed emergency surgery on me within days. I needed a radical opened hysterectomy, and appendectomy and was rwj for 5 days. Dr. Girda was very professional and kind. She explained everything clearly and I felt confident in her ability as my surgeon. Since my surgery was unplanned, I did not have the opportunity to research and choose a hospital or surgeon. It was only by the grace of God that our paths crossed and I ended up in her hands. Dr. Girda is an angel and has probably saved thousands of lives with her bare hands. I would highly recommend Dr. Girda to anyone who needs an gyn oncologist.
Elizabeth S. — Nov 04, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Girda to family and friends

Dr. Girda's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Girda

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD.

About Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497032106
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UC Davis Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Girda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Girda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Girda works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Girda’s profile.

Dr. Girda has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Girda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.