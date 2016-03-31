Dr. Eugenia Gianos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gianos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenia Gianos, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugenia Gianos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center (Medicine - Cardiolog), Clinical Fellowships
Dr. Gianos works at
Locations
-
1
University Cardiology Assocs530 1st Ave # 17S5, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Greenwich Village, 3rd Floor7 7th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 973-3400
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology - Midtown, 59th Street110 E 59th St Rm 8A, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-4454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gianos?
She is thorough and caring. She is willing to take the time to listen to you.
About Dr. Eugenia Gianos, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1689726630
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center (Medicine - Cardiolog), Clinical Fellowships
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gianos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gianos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gianos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gianos works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gianos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gianos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gianos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gianos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.