Dr. Eugenia Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugenia Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Garcia Eugenia MD3349 G St Ste A, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 722-4548
Eugenia Garcia MD2800 Park Ave Ste A, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 722-4548
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia and her staff are always knowledgeable and helpful. Her new office is larger and has a very comfortable waiting room. I have always been able to get an appointment within a week of calling and, after arriving for my appointment, have seldom had to wait more than 10 minutes before being called back. I have trust in Dr. Garcia’s expertise and guidance.
About Dr. Eugenia Garcia, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1265483622
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
