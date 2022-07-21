Dr. Eugene Zolotarevsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zolotarevsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Zolotarevsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Zolotarevsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Munson Medical Center.
Locations
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Z is an amazing doctor .He solved my rather complicated problem and was persistent until the problem was solved . Always upbeat and assuring , knowledgeable and kind I'm so grateful to have found him and relieved that he solved my problem . I surely would recommend him and his skills to anyone .
About Dr. Eugene Zolotarevsky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (GME)
- University of Michigan Hospitals & Health Center (GME)
- Wayne State University (SOM)
