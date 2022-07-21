Overview

Dr. Eugene Zolotarevsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Zolotarevsky works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Pancreatitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.