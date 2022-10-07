Dr. Eugene Yim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Yim, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Yim, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yim is a calm and caring person. He injects my knee with a substance that cushions the joint . After 3 weeks , my knee is pain free. The injection can be repeated as needed. I’ve been seeing him for knee pain for 5 years. The staff is friendly. The office is clean inviting.
About Dr. Eugene Yim, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1952622417
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yim.
