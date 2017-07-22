Overview

Dr. Eugene Yang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at General Surgery at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

