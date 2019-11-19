See All Hematologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Eugene Wyszynski, DO

Hematology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eugene Wyszynski, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5948 W Parker Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 661-8639
  2. 2
    Texas Hematology Oncology Centers
    12700 Hillcrest Rd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 453-5500
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thrombocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Thrombocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Eugene Wyszynski, DO

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760431845
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Wyszynski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyszynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wyszynski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyszynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyszynski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyszynski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyszynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyszynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

