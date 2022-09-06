Dr. Eugene Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Ward, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
-
1
Denise Y Alveranga and Eugene A Ward MD PA3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 310, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-1654
-
2
Tampa Bay Endoscopy Center4809 N Armenia Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 872-9310
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ward is an outstanding physician. His years of experience as a gastroenterologists combined with his impeccable bedside manners make him stand head and shoulders above all of the specialists who have seen me. I’m not being hyperbolic: Dr. Ward was able to diagnose my condition (a genetic deficiency) after ordering a battery of tests on my first visit. He started me on a regimen that has alleviated my symptoms to the point that I’m enjoying a quality of life I thought it was not possible. I feel extremely lucky and privileged to be under the care of Dr. Ward.
About Dr. Eugene Ward, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.