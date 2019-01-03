Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Tsai, MD
Dr. Eugene Tsai, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Tsai works at
Eugene W. Tsai MD A Professional Medical Corp.3801 Katella Ave Ste 222, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 594-8831
Harbor Hearing Services Professional Corp.1360 W 6th St Ste 243, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (562) 865-2402
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tsai really goes above and beyond what I would expect from an allergist. I have chronic urtica. He treats me and I feel assured that I am in excellent, caring hands.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.