Dr. Eugene Toy, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Toy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Toy works at
Locations
Lipson Cancer Institute - Rgh Medical Office Building1415 Portland Ave Ste 245, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4200
Texas Tech4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 4800 Alberta Ave Ste Psych, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5850
University Medical Center of El Paso4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative, pleasant personality.
About Dr. Eugene Toy, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962412668
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Toy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toy works at
Dr. Toy has seen patients for Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Toy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
