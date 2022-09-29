Dr. Eugene Tharalson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharalson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Tharalson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Tharalson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Tharalson works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Digestive Health349 E Coronado Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 266-5678Monday6:00am - 3:30pmTuesday6:00am - 3:30pmWednesday6:00am - 3:30pmThursday6:00am - 3:30pmFriday6:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
John C Lincoln Heart Institute LLC9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 370, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 266-5678Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tharalson?
Colonoscopy is not fun but Dr Tharalson and his staff do everything possible to make it not horrid. Can’t praise him more highly.
About Dr. Eugene Tharalson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346290442
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tharalson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tharalson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tharalson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tharalson works at
Dr. Tharalson has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tharalson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharalson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharalson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharalson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharalson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.