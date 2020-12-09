Dr. Eugene Tanquilut, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanquilut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Tanquilut, DO
Overview
Dr. Eugene Tanquilut, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Tanquilut works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular Specialists8505 183rd St Ste A, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (815) 824-4406
-
2
Vascular Specialists20060 Governors Dr Ste 102, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (815) 824-4406Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanquilut?
Dr. Tanquilut is awesome doctor. He is very well versed in his specialty. He has a great bedside manner, and is very thorough. He genuinely care about the success of the procedure and the welfare of the patients. We; , my husband and I, deem him to be the BEST. We rate him 5 star +++++.
About Dr. Eugene Tanquilut, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043215148
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cornell U/St Barnabas Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- Midwestern University
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- General Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanquilut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanquilut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanquilut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanquilut works at
Dr. Tanquilut has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanquilut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tanquilut speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanquilut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanquilut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanquilut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanquilut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.