Dr. Eugene Tanquilut, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Tanquilut works at Vascular Specialists in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.