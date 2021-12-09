Dr. Eugene Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Tan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Leg A Ste 28245 County Road 44 Leg A Ste 2, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 326-3366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best pediatric doctor I’ve ever had. I’ve brought my children to him for over 15 years now. You’re a great doctor Dr. Tan!!
About Dr. Eugene Tan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Tagalog
- 1750352258
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan speaks Chinese and Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
