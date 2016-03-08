See All Vascular Surgeons in Hartford, CT
Dr. Eugene Sullivan, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eugene Sullivan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan works at SFMG Vascular Associates in Hartford, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SFMG Vascular Associates
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2120, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-4000
    Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC
    1 Northwestern Dr Ste 301, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-4000

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Elderplan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Mar 08, 2016
    Dr. Sullivan is a kind, attentive health care professional. He was there when I needed him on an emergency basis. He was interested and efficient in his office for follow-up visits.I would recommend him as a great Physician.
    Theresa McGarrigle-Ireland in Hartford, CT — Mar 08, 2016
    About Dr. Eugene Sullivan, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1255370326
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    • Hartford Hospital
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • College Of The Holy Cross 1973
    Dr. Eugene Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

