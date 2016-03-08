Dr. Eugene Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Sullivan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
SFMG Vascular Associates1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2120, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 246-4000
-
2
Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC1 Northwestern Dr Ste 301, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 246-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Elderplan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan is a kind, attentive health care professional. He was there when I needed him on an emergency basis. He was interested and efficient in his office for follow-up visits.I would recommend him as a great Physician.
About Dr. Eugene Sullivan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1255370326
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- College Of The Holy Cross 1973
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.