Dr. Eugene Stuart Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC.



Dr. Stuart Jr works at Kaoru Joan Pridgen M.d. P.A. in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC and West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.