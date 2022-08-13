Dr. Stec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Stec, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Stec, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Stec works at
Locations
-
1
Ent. Surgical Group PC423 3rd Ave Ste C, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stec?
Excellent doctor. Very thorough. Answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Eugene Stec, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245260207
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stec works at
Dr. Stec has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.