Dr. Eugene Smith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Smith Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Smith Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 200 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 955-3938
- 2 5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 256, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 667-2003
-
3
Briggs Vision Group PC1637 Mount Vernon Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (404) 667-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith Jr?
About Dr. Eugene Smith Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831269414
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith Jr accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.