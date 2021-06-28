Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slocum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from St Georges University and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.
Dr. Slocum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bridger Orthopedic and Sports Medicine1450 Ellis St Ste 201, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 587-0122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slocum?
Dr. Slocum is an wonderful doctor and I have always had great experiences with him (and I've had many). I am opiate-intolerant and I suffer from chronic, often un-diagnosable pain. He always goes above and beyond to discover the sources of my pain and find innovative ways to treat it. Most importantly, he will not give up trying. Dr. Slocum is very sympathetic to my pain, listens to my complaints, and answers my questions thoroughly. I would highly recommend people with chronic pain, diagnosable or not, to consult Dr. Slocum. He will find a way to help you manage your chronic pain, in a compassionate and competent manner, regardless of what it takes.
About Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386809028
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- St Georges University
- University of Colorado
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slocum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slocum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slocum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slocum works at
Dr. Slocum has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slocum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Slocum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slocum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slocum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slocum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.