Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from St Georges University and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.

Dr. Slocum works at Bridger Orthopedic in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bridger Orthopedic and Sports Medicine
    1450 Ellis St Ste 201, Bozeman, MT 59715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 587-0122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
  • Livingston Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 28, 2021
    Dr. Slocum is an wonderful doctor and I have always had great experiences with him (and I've had many). I am opiate-intolerant and I suffer from chronic, often un-diagnosable pain. He always goes above and beyond to discover the sources of my pain and find innovative ways to treat it. Most importantly, he will not give up trying. Dr. Slocum is very sympathetic to my pain, listens to my complaints, and answers my questions thoroughly. I would highly recommend people with chronic pain, diagnosable or not, to consult Dr. Slocum. He will find a way to help you manage your chronic pain, in a compassionate and competent manner, regardless of what it takes.
    Michelle, 2021 — Jun 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD
    About Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386809028
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St Georges University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Slocum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slocum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slocum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slocum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slocum works at Bridger Orthopedic in Bozeman, MT. View the full address on Dr. Slocum’s profile.

    Dr. Slocum has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slocum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Slocum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slocum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slocum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slocum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

