Overview

Dr. Eugene Shostak, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Shostak works at Weill Cornell Medicine Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Thoracentesis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.