Dr. Eugene Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Shin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Ross Univeristy School Of Med and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Shin works at
Locations
-
1
Intergrative Healthcare Network7455 W Azure Dr Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 216-8900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shin?
Doctor Shin is very professional and patience. He knows what he’s doing and tell us everything we need to know. He is absolutely 5 stars doctor and highly recommended!
About Dr. Eugene Shin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1306372255
Education & Certifications
- Sunrise Health GME Consortium
- Ross Univeristy School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin works at
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.